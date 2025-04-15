Toronto police investigating after man arrives at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting Monday night, Toronto police say.

In a post to social media, police said the man arrived at an unidentified hospital sometime after 8:20 p.m., before he was rushed to a trauma centre via ambulance.

Police initially said the location of the shooting was unclear, but have since said it “appears” to have occurred in the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road in Etobicoke.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no suspect information has been released by police.