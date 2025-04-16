Halton police warn youth about risks associated with playing “Assassins Game”

A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Police in Halton Region are discouraging youth from participating in the “Assassins Game” following a series of reported incidents earlier this week.

Investigators said in some cases, the water or Nerf-style guns used by elementary and high school students to hunt each other have “resembled real firearms,” resulting in people calling the authorities.

These so-called ‘assassinations’ can occur in a variety of settings, police said, including in public during the day and/or evening hours.

“In many instances, observers – unaware the game is being played – have contacted police,” Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said in a news release.

“Notwithstanding the fear and elevated emergency response the game can cause, there is the potential for participants to face a number of consequences – up to and including criminal charges.”

To further “eliminate the risk of an unnecessary and serious encounter with officers,” police are also encouraging parents and guardians to speak to their children about the potential risks and consequences of the “Assassins Game.”