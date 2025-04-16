‘I’ll always be a Conservative,’ Ford says after defending campaign manager’s comments on Pierre Poilievre

Premier Doug Ford says he was “standing up for a friend” when he defended his long-time campaign strategist who recently made critical comments about federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in a string of media interviews.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ford was asked about the backlash he has faced from some Conservative voters who are unhappy with the comments the premier made when defending his campaign manager Kory Teneycke.

“What I was doing is standing up for a friend, a campaign manager that brought three consecutive majority governments,” Ford said Wednesday.

Teneycke made headlines last week after he accused Poilievre’s team of “campaign malpractice,” as recent polling suggests Liberal Leader Mark Carney has now pulled ahead of his Conservative challenger.

“I know it’s uncomfortable for people to hear that said out loud, but it’s in every poll and every poll aggregator, the numbers are the numbers, and saying that you don’t believe in polls, if you’re managing a campaign, it’s delusional,” Teneycke told CTV Power Play host Vassy Kapelos in a subsequent interview.

The veteran campaign manager made the comment after some Conservative supporters at a recent Poilievre rally were spotted wearing shirts and waving signs that read: “Do you believe the polls?”

The Conservatives had enjoyed a double-digit lead in public opinion polling up until former Liberal leader and prime minister Justin Trudeau announced he would step down and U.S. President Donald Trump started his second term.

On Monday, when Ford was initially asked about Teneycke’s criticisms of Poilievre, the premier replied, “Sometimes the truth hurts.”

Pressed about that comment on Wednesday and how he would respond to Conservatives who feel he had “betrayed” them, Ford underscored his support for the party.

“When I was born, folks, the doctor came along stamped a ‘C’ on my forehead…I’m a Conservative. I’ll always be a Conservative. Simple as that.” Ford said, adding that he is “not getting involved in this election” and would work with anyone, regardless of their political stripes.

With files from Spencer Van Dyk and Codi Wilson