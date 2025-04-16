Toronto casino fined $120K over alleged cheating scheme involving 2 dealers: AGCO

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Investigation and Enforcement Bureau at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque, Ont. on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Toronto casino is facing a $120,000 fine after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario alleged staff failed to detect a cheating scheme that involved two dealers and a “group of casino patrons.”

In a news release issued Wednesday, the AGCO said Ontario Provincial Police laid charges in March 2024 against five individuals in connection with the alleged scheme.

“The charges followed an investigation into allegations that two table games dealers at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto were in collusion with a group of casino patrons,” the release read.

“The AGCO conducted a subsequent compliance review and confirmed that the dealers had engaged in a cheat scheme on multiple occasions with the same group of patrons, leading to nearly $20,000 in illicit winnings in less than one week.”

According to the commission, the alleged scheme involved “various dealer cheat moves,” including intentionally exposing cards that were supposed to remain face down,” as well as “inappropriately overdrawing the dealer’s cards,” and “issuing overpayments on winning hands.”

The AGCO stated that its review found that surveillance and supervisory pit staff “failed to detect” the alleged cheat scheme.

“Further, the review determined that casino staff failed to follow proper table games audit procedures, which are intended to ensure rules of play are followed by dealers and patrons,” the news release continued.

It added that this is the second “recent incident” at the casino that involved allegations about cheating and dealer collusion.

“Ontario’s registered casino operators have an obligation to ensure the integrity of game play in their casinos,” Karin Schnarr, the AGCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, said in a written statement accompanying the news release.

“This includes a responsibility to detect and prevent collusion and cheating. The AGCO will continue to monitor and take all necessary steps to uphold the integrity of gaming in Ontario’s gaming sites.”

The AGCO noted that the casino has the right to appeal the Registrar’s decision.