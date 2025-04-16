BREAKING: Two dead after shooting in Riverdale: police

Two people are dead after a shooting in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Police say two men are dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a residential area near Logan and Bain avenues, not far from Withrow Park, shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.

Two men were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

It’s unclear where exactly the shooting occurred, or where the victims were found, but evidence markers could be observed outside of a civilian vehicle which remains at the scene amid a heavy police presence Wednesday morning.

Riverdale shooting Evidence markers are seen outside of a civilian vehicle in the area of a deadly double shooting in Riverdale on April 16, 2025.

Police say they only have a limited description of the suspects at this time, describing them as two males who were wearing dark clothing and last seen running towards Withrow Park.

Roads in the area have been blocked off as police investigate.

“The community is definitely going to see an increased police presence in the area and rest assured that we’re going to be conducting a thorough investigation and we’re going to be taking all the necessary steps to maintain public safety,” acting Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told CP24 at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance from the area at the time to contact them.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.