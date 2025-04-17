Man critically injured after vehicle collides into light post in Toronto, police say

An image of a single-vehicle collision in Toronto on Wednesday night. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

A man has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided into a light post in Toronto, police say.

Officers said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Colborne Lodge Drive just before 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to police, a single vehicle drove into a light post, causing the car to ignite.

Toronto Fire had to extricate the driver from the car, who has been rushed to the hospital.

Police say Toronto Hydro has been notified of the incident.