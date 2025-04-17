Police release photo of suspect after person stabbed during fight in downtown Toronto

A photo of a male suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing one person near Sherbourne and Dundas streets on April 16. (TPS photo)

Toronto police have released a photo of a male suspect who is wanted for allegedly stabbing one person in the city’s downtown east area on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Police said they were called to that area just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators allege that two people got into a fight during which one of them took out a knife and stabbed the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black, a zip-up windbreaker style coat with the hood up, a black mask covering the lower part of his face, black pants, and black and white Jordan 3 sneakers.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.