Toronto woman charged in connection with ‘hate-motivated’ assault at TTC subway station

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have arrested a woman they say allegedly “threw alcohol” and “uttered anti-East Indian” threats at someone last summer.

In a news release issued Thursday, police say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Wilson Subway Station July 2.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other

On Tuesday, Mursal Abdul Basir, 27, of Toronto was charged with assault and uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

Basir was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre the following day though none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Police say they are treating this as a “hate-motivated offence” and are asking anyone with information to come forward.