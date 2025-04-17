You could trip while wearing these boots, Health Canada says

The North Face's Shellista V Mid Waterproof boots are being recalled due a potential fall hazard for anyone who wears them, Health Canada says. (Supplied)

Health Canada is recalling thousands of pairs of women’s boots manufactured by The North Face because of “a potential fall hazard” for anyone who wears them.

The recall covers all varieties of the Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots, available in white, grey, tan and black.

The agency said the waterproof, leather boots pose a hazard to the wearer because the hook of one boot can potentially catch onto the lace of the other boot while walking and could trip them up.

Health Canada says as of April 15, The North Face has received six reports of this happening from Canadian consumers. Four of those customers suffered minor injuries as a result.

U.S. customers reported the top hook of one boot catching on the lace of the other boot 28 times, 15 of those leading to minor injuries.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Mexico, Health Canada said.

The agency says about 5,900 pairs of the boots were sold in Canada, approximately 15,200 in the U.S. and 678 in Mexico between September 2024 and January 2025.

The affected products can be identified by their style numbers, located on the label affixed to the tongue of the boot:

NF0A8ADB3IE (white);

NF0A8ADB5IF (grey);

NF0A8ADBHFQ (tan); and

NF0A8ADBKT0 (black).

Anyone who owns these boots is advised to stop wearing them and contact The North Face to make arrangements for a refund.

Customers can contact the company by phone at (800) 297-9150 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, by email at recall_wshellistaV@thenorthface.com or visit the company’s website.

Any health or safety incidents involving this product can be reported to Health Canada.