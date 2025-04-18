1 suspect arrested, 3 at large after armed carjacking in Etobicoke ends with crash at Oakville construction site

Police investigating after a 2023 Toyota Rav 4 was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint in Toronto on Thursday April 17, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after four suspects allegedly carjacked a driver at gunpoint late Thursday afternoon.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, officials say the incident happened around 5:19 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and North Queen Street.

That’s when police say three men and a woman allegedly stole a grey 2023 Toyota RAV4 before fleeing the area. There is no word on any injuries to the victim.

Several hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., police further reveal that the stolen vehicle crashed into an Oakville construction site.

TPS The Oakville construction site the suspects allegedly crashed into on Thursday April 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

It’s alleged that all four suspects fled on foot, though police note one of the suspects, a woman, was apprehended by Halton Regional Police a short distance away.

It’s also been confirmed that the woman has since been turned over to Toronto police who are leading the investigation.

Officials add that the investigation is still in its early stages, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No description of the other three suspects have been provide by police.