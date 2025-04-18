29-year-old motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Hwy. 401 crash: police

OPP officials are asking for the public's help after a motorcycle slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on April 18, 2025 (OPP photos).

Police are pleading for the public’s help after a 29-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Highway 401.

In a post shared to social media, OPP officials say the incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near Kingston Road.

“Witnesses reported two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision,” police said. “The second rider did not stop.”

There is no word on any charges but police are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto OPP officials at 416-235-4981.