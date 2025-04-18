Driver dead after fiery crash into Scarborough hydro pole, stretch of Eglinton Avenue remains closed

CP24's Beatrice Vaisman on scene with the latest updates from police and witness who say the car was travelling at a 'high rate of speed.'

A stretch of Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough remains closed after a car slammed into a hydro pole and burst into flames early Friday morning.

In a post shared to social media, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly after 12 a.m. for reports of a fatal motor vehicle collision.

This is the second fiery crash this week following reports of a similar hydro pole crash on Lake Shore Boulevard Wednesday night.

In this instance, police say the vehicle, identified as a BMW sedan going westbound on Eglinton, allegedly “clipped” another vehicle stopped at a red light before the diver “lost control and struck a hydro pole.”

It’s also been confirmed that the BMW then “caught fire with the lone occupant trapped inside,” police noted.

Speaking to CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman, traffic officials acknowledged that speed is likely “considered to be a factor.” However, as of 10:30 a.m. they are still unable to identify the victim.

Toronto police Toronto police investigating the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after a car crashed into a hydro pole early Friday morning. April 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Witnesses on scene also recall the BMW travelling at a “high rate of speed,” before it completely engulfed in flames.

“The amount of damage is scattered all over the area,” one man said. “I hope we all should take care and drive safely. Life is so precious, may God protect us all.”

Brimley Road has since reopened, though officials note a stretch of Eglinton Avenue East from Brimley to Falmouth remains closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.