Driver dead after vehicle crashes into hydro pole in Scarborough, intersection closed

CP24's Beatrice Vaisman on scene with the latest updates from police and witness who say the car was travelling at a 'high rate of speed.'

Toronto police are investigating a fatal collision in Scarborough after a car slammed into a hydro pole and burst into flames early Friday morning.

In a post shared to social media, police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly after 12 a.m. for reports of a major collision.

Police say the vehicle “caught fire with the lone occupant trapped inside.”

Officials further add that the driver was pronounced dead on scene, though as of 7 a.m. they are still unable to identify them.

Toronto police Toronto police investigating the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after a car crashed into a hydro pole early Friday morning. April 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Witness on scene tell CP24 that the car was travelling at a “high rate of speed,” but officials have yet confirm the cause of the incident.

The intersection remains closed for the investigation as police ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.