Driver killed after fiery crash in Scarborough, stretch of Eglinton Avenue remains closed

CP24's Beatrice Vaisman on scene with the latest updates from police and witness who say the car was travelling at a 'high rate of speed.'

An unidentified driver is dead after a BMW crashed into a hydro pole and caught fire on Eglinton Avenue East early Friday morning, prompting a major road closure.

In a post shared to social media, Toronto police say the car was heading westbound on Eglinton shortly after midnight when it “clipped” a vehicle stopped at a red light, lost control, and struck the pole.

Following the collision, officials say the BMW burst into flames with the driver still trapped inside. It’s also alleged that the driver had run two red lights prior to the incident.

This is the second fiery crash this week following reports of a similar hydro pole crash on Lake Shore Boulevard Wednesday night.

Speaking to CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman, traffic officials acknowledged that speed is likely “considered to be a factor.” However, as of 10:30 a.m. they are still unable to identify the victim.

Toronto police Toronto police investigating the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after a car crashed into a hydro pole early Friday morning. April 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Witnesses at the scene described the BMW travelling at a “high rate of speed” before it ignited.

“The amount of damage is scattered all over the area,” one man said. “I hope we all should take care and drive safely. Life is so precious, may God protect us all.”

Brimley Road has since reopened, though officials note a stretch of Eglinton Avenue East from Brimley to Falmouth remains closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-1900.