E-bike rider seriously injured in Danforth crash, driver initially fled scene: police

Toronto police investigating after an e-bike rider was seriously injured in a collision on Danforth. April 19, 2025 (CP24 photo/Jacob Estrin).

Toronto police are investigating a collision in Danforth that they say left a cyclist seriously injured Saturday morning.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, officials say crews were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road shortly after 12 a.m.

On scene, paramedics say they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries. However, police later confirmed the injuries to be “non-life-threatening.”

TPS Toronto police on scene following a serious collision in Danforth (CP24 photo/ Jacob Estrin).

“Initial information was that the driver fled the scene,” police wrote. “However, it looks like the driver returned to the scene shortly after the collision.”

Officials note that the investigation is still ongoing though no road closures are in place.