Man in 60s dies following trench collapse at Milton farm

Halton regional police along with fire crews investigating after a man in his 60s was found dead beneath a trench collapse (CP24 photo).

A man in his 60s is dead after a trench reportedly collapsed on a rural property in Milton Friday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews say they were called to the property shortly after 4 p.m. for reports that the resident of the home allegedly went missing.

Upon arrival and search of the property, officials say they discovered a man trapped under four-feet of soil.

HRP Emergency crews search a trench four-feet-deep for a man in his 60s they believe became trapped inside. April 19, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Milton Fire Chief, Peter Gatto says the collapse of the trench is likely what “caused the fatality.”

He adds that Mississauga Fire’s trench rescue team was called in and responded with five trucks. However, despite a one-hour rescue effort, the man believed to be in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Halton police are leading the investigation. No other injuries were reported.