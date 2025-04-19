TTC disruptions and road closures ahead of the Toronto Beaches Easter Parade: Here’s what you need to know

Thousands of locals took part in the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday, April 20, 2014.

Multiple road closures and transit disruptions will be in effect for the annual Toronto Beaches Easter Parade this Sunday, as over 50,000 people are expected to attend.

In a news release issued Saturday, Toronto police are warning people to plan ahead of what’s expected to be a full day of road closures from 10 to 6 p.m., noting that the parade will take place “regardless of weather conditions.”

The parade, dubbed by officials as “the largest and longest running Easter Parade in the world,” is set to begin at 2 p.m., starting at Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police say it will proceed west along Queen, then south on Woodbine Avenue, and west along Lake Shore Boulevard East to Coxwell Avenue.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know to plan ahead.

Road closures:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Queen Street East from Fallingbrook Road to Scarborough Road

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Queen Street East from Victoria Park Avenue to Woodbine Avenue

1 p.m. to 6 p.m . – Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East

– Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Lake Shore Boulevard East from Woodbine Avenue to Coxwell Avenue

TTC disruptions:

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – 64 Main, 92 Woodbine South and 501 Queen will be diverting to accommodate the parade officials said in a news release.