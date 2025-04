A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine by the Toronto Police Service, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say they have arrested a man who allegedly discharged a firearm near Queens Quay West and Harbour Square just after midnight Sunday morning.

In a post shared to social media, police say the incident happened at around 12:14 a.m. but were quickly able to locate the suspect nearby.

Officials confirm that a loaded firearm was recovered at the scene, though they have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.