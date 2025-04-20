Stretch of Davenport reopens after 2-alarm fire at an apartment building

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A stretch of Davenport Road has reopened following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

In a post shared to social media, officials say crews were initially called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

Prior to the reopening, officials were warning drivers to “consider alternate routes of travel” as Davenport Road between Avenue and Bedford was temporally shut down.

There is no word on any update regarding TTC service, but officials previously warned the 19 Bay bus route could be impacted.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still not known.