Dog owners can be sued and charged if their pet injures another person or pet: Toronto lawyer

Anita Browne says she has limited mobility in her hand a metal plate in her arm after a dog bit her last year.

With dog attacks on the rise in Toronto, a personal injury law firm is warning pet owners that they can be held liable for injuries caused by their pet.

In 2024, Toronto Animal Services said they received 2,726 calls to investigate potentially dangerous dog altercations.

Anita Browne was one of those calls, as she was attacked in February of 2024. The North York woman says she still gets emotional speaking about what happened as it left her with severe, life-changing injuries.

“The dogs are on me, and biting me, and pulling at me. All I could think of was, ‘God, help me,’” Browne told CTV News Toronto. “I was just trying to be strong to get through this.”

According to Browne, she was waiting at a bus stop when two dogs—without their leashes or owner present—attacked her. In a police release issued shortly after the attack, Toronto police said the dogs dragged the woman to the ground. Eventually, they said she was able to get to safety in a passerby’s vehicle.

Browne said she suffered a broken arm, injuries to her hand and deep bite marks on her body and face.

“I have 18 staples right here in my arm. I had 15 stitches in my face and under my arm, 12 (stitches),” Browne said. “As I was being bitten, I was on the ground screaming for help.”

Browne now has a metal plate in her arm and limited mobility in her hand.

A Toronto man was charged with three counts of dog biting and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The city says there are 329 dogs currently registered on its dangerous dogs list. Recently, the city said it is working on requiring signs to be posted on the doors of all homes who have a dangerous dog.

Personal injury lawyer Nainesh Kotak says owners who have a dog that bites another dog or person is responsible for the damages. Kotak adds they can also be criminally charged and face civil lawsuits.

“We’ve seen an increase in dog bites where we have seen significant injuries where people have been injured in parks, school yards, and on the street itself,” said Kotak.

Dog owners should have home or tenant insurance, Kotak says, and ensure their company is aware of the size and breed of their pet.

“Make sure your home insurance knows you have a dog, so you’ll be covered if your dog bites somebody and you’re sued,” said Kotak.

If you have been attacked by a dog, Kotak advises to seek medical treatment, contact the authorities, take photos to document the injuries, and obtain the dog owner’s information.

Browne says she has not received any compensation for her injuries and still requires physical therapy. Kotak’s law firm has agreed to review her case.

Any dog that’s considered dangerous should be muzzled at all times when in public, and is not permitted to use any of the city’s off-leash areas.