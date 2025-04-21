Earth Day events in the GTA

Jenny Brine plants a tree during pre-Earth Day celebrations at the Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto on Saturday April 21, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Tuesday marks Earth Day, an international effort to encourage public action for environmental protection. Here is a look at some of the Earth Day events that are being held around the GTA.

Evergreen Brick Works

During regular hours, there will be two free ongoing exhibitions with a subject matter fitting for Earth Day.

“Fool’s Gold” will give viewers a dive into the state of southern Ontario’s water ecosystem.

The installation by Laura Fedynyszyn is being presented in partnership with the Invasive Species Centre.

“Measuring up to the Flood” is an installation that explores the Brickworks’ connection to water. The exhibition also covers the impact of the flooding that occurred in July 2024, after Toronto was hit with record rainfall.

A $30 exhibition will take place outside of regular hours, from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors can meet at the Watershed Wall and join a two-hour session on outdoor learning.

Date/Time: April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5-7 p.m. for Nature Play and Learning Lab.

Location: Evergreen Brick Works, Suite 300, 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto ON M4W 3X8

Keep the Earth Fresh Toronto Earth Day

Register for a cleanup of High Park, where supplies will be provided. The event will start with the distribution of supplies. Near the end of the event, litter will be weighed, and then a group picture will be taken.

Date/Time: April 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: High Park, 1873 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6R 2Z

Let’s Clean up the Meadoway

For this cleanup, participants will record their collection of litter along the Meadoway. Participants can take part in games to identify local plants and animals. Registration is free.

Date/Time: April 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: The Meadoway Entrance Garden, 898 Pharmacy Avenue, Scarborough ON, M1L 3K9

Earth Day at Downsview Park

The Downsview Play Zone will host activities and vendors devoted to Earth Day. Attendees can learn about different environmental organizations, and discover ways to reduce their environmental footprint.

Admission to the park is free, but some vendors may charge. Some events also require registration beforehand. These events include guided walks (led by naturalists) and tree planting.

Date/Time: April 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Downsview Play Zone, 29 Robert Woodhead Crescent, North York, ON M3M 2Z4

Clean Toronto Together

Toronto will be hosting its annual cleanup event, where volunteers set their own hours and pick their own location. Volunteers can pick a location when they register, and also pick the time they wish to clean on the designated days. City staff won’t provide tools or assistance.

Date/Time: April 25 to 27. Register by Wednesday

Location: City of Toronto parks, or other public spaces

Toronto Earth Day at Toronto Public Library

No registration is required for this event. Children, joined by their parents, can take part in making crafts that celebrate Mother Earth. All materials will be provided.

Date/Time: April 22, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall, Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 2N3

Turtle Tally

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority will be hosting a Turtle Tally, which will explore threats to turtle habitats and new strategies for their conservation. The event is recommended for families with children.

Date/Time: April 22, 6 to 7 p.m.

Location: Brampton Library – Cyril Clark, 20 Loafers Lake Lane, Brampton ON, L6Z 1X9

Earth Day at the ROM

The ROM has a series of ongoing exhibitions that focus on nature, ranging from a bat cave gallery, to dinosaur exhibits, and a “Life in Crisis” gallery on biodiversity. Many of the exhibits run throughout the summer.

Date/Time: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (10 to 8:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month).

Location: ROM, 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto ON M5S 2C6

Streetsville Memorial Park Community Clean Up

Peel Crime Stoppers and Earth Day Canada have partnered for a cleanup of Mississauga’s Streetsville Memorial Park. Anyone interested in attending should register by email to ensure that there are enough supplies available.

Date/Time: April 22, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Streetsville Memorial Park, 335 Church St, Mississauga ON, L5M 1N1

Brampton Earth Day Tree Planting

This event is hosted by the City of Brampton parks and forestry in partnership with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA). It is recommended you bring your own gloves, to ensure a proper fit. The city also recommends bringing a reusable water bottle.

Date/Time: April 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library, 10150 The Gore Rd., Brampton ON L6P 0A6

Barton Street Clean Up

This cleanup, organized by Green Venture, aims to target seven pollinator gardens along Hamilton’s Barton Street. Anyone interested should visit the website to register and complete the volunteer waiver.

Date/Time: April 22, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hamilton Public Library-Barton Branch, 571 Barton St. E., Hamilton ON L8L 2Z3