Ontario woman at her ‘wits’ end’ after squirrels damage her SUV again

A Burlington woman says she is at her “wits’ end” after squirrels wreaked havoc to her new car, which she bought after her previous car was repeatedly targeted by the pesky critters.

In video shared by Laura Edwards, reviewed by CTV News, squirrels can be seen scurrying around and under her 2024 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

Edwards says the squirrels would constantly build nests in her car’s engine compartment, chewing wires and other critical car parts.

When Edwards started to drive her SUV, she said it started to malfunction.

“The electrical was off, so we got into the driveway safely and sure enough, they had been in it,” said Edwards.

Edwards said she is frustrated because she used to own a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse—which the squirrels had also gotten into, repeatedly.

She says it got so bad, that her repair shop told her that she would be better off without it.

“It was ongoing with that car, and it got to the point where the mechanic said, ‘Get rid of (the) car,’ because he couldn’t do anymore to it. That’s how bad it got,” Edwards said.

Edwards hoped the new vehicle wouldn’t have the same issue. For about a year, it didn’t, but then it started again.

“They make a disastrous mess and they chew the wires, they put in leaves and branches, and it all goes in the hood of the car,” said Edwards.

CTV News has previously reported a couple of similar incidents of squirrels causing serious damage to vehicles. In 2022, Shahana Mirza learned a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car during a routine oil change, while in 2020, Malcolm Reeve had the pesky critters set him back nearly $4,000 in car repairs (even earning him the name ‘The Squirrel Man’ at his dealership).

Some of the electrical wires in a vehicle’s engine compartment are made of bio-degradable material, and some squirrels like to chew on them. This can lead to repair bills of hundreds—even thousands—of dollars. However, most damages caused by rodents are not covered under warranty.

“A lot of cables are made with an organic material, which is appetizing to the squirrels, which is why they might be chewing on them,” said Johnny Marks, with SWAT Wildlife Inc.

According to Marks, spring is also a time when squirrels are more likely to end up under the hood of a car.

“A lot of these animals are looking for a place to give birth, and if you have a sitting car that is not being operated on, that’s very suitable,” said Marks.

Edwards says she had to pay an additional $500 to repair more wires, and wants the squirrel problem to go away.

“There has to be something out there that works and if anybody knows what it is, please tell me, cause I’m at my wits’ end,” said Edwards.