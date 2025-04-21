Repeat stunt driver nabbed in Ottawa now could see 3-year driving ban

OPP say this driver was charged with stunt driving for the second time in six months after being stopped on Hwy. 416 on April 21, 2025. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who was previously charged with stunt driving in Ottawa is facing a second charge with stiffer penalties.

OPP said the driver was stopped at around 9 a.m. Monday on Highway 416 near Bankfield Road, allegedly going 156 km/h. The same driver was charged before in October.

“Last time, they were caught driving 181km/h,” OPP said in a post on X.

The driver now faces the possibility of a minimum three-year driving ban, a fine of up to $10,000, and six demerit points for each conviction.

As with all stunt driving charges in Ontario, the driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 30 days and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Time to consider public transit?” police said.