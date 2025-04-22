Man dies after being hit by a train in Brighton, Ont., OPP say

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man has died after being hit by a train in Brighton, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Ontario Street, near Monck Street, just before 2 p.m. for reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

Officers say the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.

Ontario Street from Monck and Butler streets were closed for about three hours for the investigation, reopening just after 5 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact the Northumberland OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.