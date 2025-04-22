Man dies after being hit by a train in Brighton, Ont., OPP say

A man has died after being hit by a train in Brighton, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, provincial police say.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Ontario Street, near Monck Street, just before 2 p.m. for reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian.
Officers say the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.
Ontario Street from Monck and Butler streets were closed for about three hours for the investigation, reopening just after 5 p.m.
Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact the Northumberland OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
NORTHUMBERLAND OPP IS INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION BETWEEN A TRAIN AND A PEDESTRIAN— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 22, 2025
On April 22, 2025, shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian on Ontario Street, near Monck Street, in the Municipality of… pic.twitter.com/d8WU2dhoa0