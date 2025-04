A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine by the Toronto Police Service, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East at around 9 a.m.

They were transported to a trauma centre for treatment and the driver remained on scene, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Jarvis Street are currently blocked due to the collision.