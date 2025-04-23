2 men facing child pornography charges in separate incidents: Toronto police

Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Two men are facing child pornography charges in separate police investigations where the accused allegedly spoke with children under the age of 16 online, Toronto police say.

In one release issued Wednesday, police allege a 24-year-old man was speaking to a child through an “online game,” and social media platforms like Snapchat, under the usernames SerentiyMorales and Snap Chatplus.

Through a joint investigation with Alberta RCMP, and after conducting a search warrant in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West, police arrested Abdul-Waris Shittu.

Shittu has been charged with making sexually explicit images available to a person under 16 years old, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography, among others.

In another release issued Wednesday, police say a 41-year-old allegedly met a child after communicating with them online. When they met in-person, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the child and created sexual abuse material.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Michael Parmiter, of Aldergrove, B.C., on March 28. A few weeks later, and with the help of the Surrey Police Service, Parmiter was arrested on April 10.

Parmiter is facing numerous charges including luring a person under 16 years old, sexual assault involving choking, and possessing child pornography.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers anonymously.