Toronto man arrested after allegedly setting flag on fire during protest

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police have arrested a man they say was wanted in connection with an arson investigation linked to a downtown demonstration earlier this month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators say officers responded to a protest near Yonge Street and Bloor Street West on April 4.

Police say at around 7:30 p.m., a man allegedly climbed to the top of wooden scaffolding at the intersection, set a flag on fire, then poured accelerant on it before walking away.

Shortly after, police confirmed that other demonstrators reportedly climbed up and extinguished the flames.

Police did not provide any details about what was on the flag.

Qabil Ibrahim, 26, of Toronto, was arrested on April 21. He is charged with arson, possession of incendiary material for arson, and common nuisance.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4 at 10 Armoury Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.