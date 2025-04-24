Legal arguments delay hockey player sex assault trial, jury dismissed until Friday

We’re still in the early stages of the sexual assault trial against 5 former Canadian World Junior hockey players. CTV London’s Nick Paparella reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

The jury in the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada junior hockey players won’t be back until Friday.

Legal arguments took up most of the morning Thursday, with the jury on hand for a 12 p.m. start, but just ahead of the morning recess, Justice Maria Carroccia said that the arguments would continue in the afternoon, meaning the jury wasn’t needed.

Matters discussed in the absence of the jury cannot be reported until after jurors are sequestered to deliberate.

When court resumed after the lunch break Wednesday, the judge told the jury that day’s hearing would end early.

She told the jury, “Something happened over the lunch hour that I need to think about and fully discuss with the lawyers.

As heard in the Crown’s opening statement on Wednesday, prosecutors allege five members of the 2018 team “did what they wanted” to an intoxicated young woman in a London, Ontario, hotel room in June of that year after she had consensual sex with one of them.

The defence has yet to give opening remarks.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.