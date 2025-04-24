Legal arguments delay hockey player sex assault trial, jury dismissed until Friday

Warning: This story contains graphic details.
The jury in the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada junior hockey players won’t be back until Friday.
Legal arguments took up most of the morning Thursday, with the jury on hand for a 12 p.m. start, but just ahead of the morning recess, Justice Maria Carroccia said that the arguments would continue in the afternoon, meaning the jury wasn’t needed.
Matters discussed in the absence of the jury cannot be reported until after jurors are sequestered to deliberate.
When court resumed after the lunch break Wednesday, the judge told the jury that day’s hearing would end early.
She told the jury, “Something happened over the lunch hour that I need to think about and fully discuss with the lawyers.
- Day 1: Players plead not guilty, jury selected in former world junior hockey players’ sex assault trial
- Day 2: Crown outlines its case in sexual assault trial of former world junior hockey players
As heard in the Crown’s opening statement on Wednesday, prosecutors allege five members of the 2018 team “did what they wanted” to an intoxicated young woman in a London, Ontario, hotel room in June of that year after she had consensual sex with one of them.
The defence has yet to give opening remarks.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.
The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.