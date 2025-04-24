Man facing more than 100 charges in connection with series of thefts at LCBO stores in Toronto

Stock sits on shelves in a Yonge St. Liquor Control Board of Ontario store in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2005.(The Canadian Press/Aaron Harris)

A 42-year-old man is facing more than 100 charges in connection with a series of thefts at various LCBO stores across Toronto, spanning over a year.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Toronto police say the alleged thefts occurred between April 13, 2024 and April 11, 2025.

Officers say the accused allegedly took “large quantities of alcohol” and would leave the LCBO without making any effort to pay. They allege that he stole about $30,000 worth of liquor.

Police say they worked with LCBO investigators to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, police charged Satvir Singh Toor, of no fixed address, with 70 counts of failure to comply with undertaking and 33 counts each of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.