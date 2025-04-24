The Beer Store closing 4 more stores in Ontario, including 2 in Toronto

The Beer Store has announced that it will be closing four more locations in Ontario, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a news release on the Beer Store’s website, the company announced that the store at 761 Queen Street West in Toronto, along with an East York location at 1270 Woodbine Avenue are among the stores slated to close on June 15.

Two other stores, including one at 7676 Islington Avenue in Woodbridge and another at 2144 Carling Avenue in Ottawa, will shut down on the same day.

A location in Sault Ste. Marie will also close its retail store to “transform fully to a distribution warehouse” in an effort to “service the needs of our logistics customers in the market,” the news release read.

“The Beer Store has been in business for over 97 years, and we take pride in serving our customers with the best service possible while offering a wide selection of beer and an easy to return empty process,” Ozzie Ahmed, the vice-president of retail for the Beer Store, said in a written statement.

“However, as the marketplace shifts, we must adapt our business model to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers.”

The Beer Store announced handful of other store closures in southern Ontario back in March.

The closures come less than a year after the province expanded alcohol retail sales to corner stores across Ontario

“We are closely monitoring the performance of each store and at times may need to make the challenging decision to close select stores,” the Beer Store’s statement continued.

“While we acknowledge that closures can be disappointing for our loyal customers and the dedicated employees who work in these stores, every decision we make is rooted in our commitment to being a sustainable business and ensure we can continue serving customers for many years to come.”