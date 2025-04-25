3 women wanted after spree of sexual assaults and thefts in Scarborough

The three women Toronto police say are wanted for spree of sexual assaults prompted by “distraction” in Scarborough. Thursday April 25, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police say they are searching for three female suspects accused of sexually assaulting victims at businesses in Scarborough in an attempt to distract them and steal their cash.

In a news release issued Friday, police say the same three suspects are believed to be responsible for at least five incidents that occurred at commercial businesses in Scarborough over a period of 10 months.

According to police, the incidents, which occurred between June 2024 and April 2025, involved one suspect allegedly sexually assaulting an employee or owner of the store while another stole cash.

In each of the five reported incidents, police say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured Audi sedan or SUV.

TPS The suspect vehicles police say were used in all five incidents (TPS photos).

The most recent incident allegedly took place on April 22, near Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue, according to investigators.

The previous four incidents happened on the following dates:

April 19, 2025 – Midwest Road and Midland Avenue area

March 13, 2025 – Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area

June 20, 2024 – St. Clair Avenue and Kingston Road area

June 19, 2024 – Mountjoy Avenue and Lamb Avenue area

It’s unclear how much money was stolen.

All of the suspects were described by police as having “olive skin” and “long black hair.” Police said two of the women had a “medium build” and the third had a “thin build.”

Anyone with information can contact 41 Division at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.