Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Peel police say the collision, which involved one vehicle and a motorcycle, occurred at Tedwyn Drive and Cawthra Road at around 7:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.