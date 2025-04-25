Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision in Etobicoke, police say

A motorcyclist is seriously injured following a collision in Etobicoke on Thursday evening, police say.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just before 7:45 p.m.
Paramedics say they brought a man in his 20s to a trauma centre.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
