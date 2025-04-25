One dead after industrial accident in Mississauga: paramedics

One person is dead following an industrial accident in Mississauga on April 24, 2025.

It happened at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Kimbel Street and Drew Road, located near Derry and Bramalea roads.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene following an explosion at a workplace.

Peel police said they were called to the scene to assist.

“At this time the investigation is in its early stages and we have no further details to provide,” police said in an email to CP24.