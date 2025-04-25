Ontario man arrested for allegedly trying to join a terrorist group outside Canada: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 32-year-old man from Ontario was arrested for allegedly trying to leave Canada to join a terrorist group, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Police did not provide further details about the suspect’s identity or what organization he was allegedly attempting to join due to a publication ban. The RCMP said the director of public prosecutions and the deputy attorney general of Canada agreed to “the laying of an information commencing the terrorism peace bond application process” on April 19.

The suspect made a first appearance in a Brampton court on April 20, and remains in custody. He will be scheduled to attend court at a later date, police say.

The RCMP Ontario’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) thanked Peel Regional Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Public Prosecution Service of Canada and the Pacific Region INSET for their help in this investigation.

“Threats to Canada’s national security are a priority for the RCMP,” officials wrote in Friday’s release.