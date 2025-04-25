Pair found guilty of first-degree murder in death of OPP officer

The jury selection in a trial for two people accused in the death of OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala begins today.

Two people have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death on an Ontario Provincial Police officer.

A jury returned its verdicts for Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, about six-and-a-half hours after they began deliberations.

Constable Greg Pierzchala was fatally shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while he was responding to what seemed to be a routine call about a vehicle in a ditch on Indian Line near Hagersville, Ont.

Pierzchala was 28-years-old and had just learned that morning that he had successfully completed his probationary period with the OPP’s Haldimand County detachment.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry were charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Const. Greg Pierzchala trial continues Former Barrie native Const. Greg Pierzchala's trial continues. Mon., April 7, 2025.

A trial began on March 24, 2025 with jury selection at a small courthouse in Cayuga, Ont.

After weeks of testimony and hours of deliberation the jury determined both McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry were guilty of first-degree murder.

The courtroom was packed with people, including multiple uniformed OPP officers, as the sentence was read out.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry were sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

An image of the site where OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022.

When McKenzie was given a chance to speak before sentencing, he said, “I’m honestly so sorry to your family. What happened is … how do you say it … that shouldn’t have happened to nobody. I don’t know what to say.”

Stewart-Sperry declined to speak.

As Justice Andrew Goodman read out the mandatory sentence, he spoke to McKenzie.

“Mr. McKenzie, your actions here were callous, cold-blooded and an assassination of a young officer in the prime of his life, just starting out his career. [There is] no excuse whatsoever for your actions in this regard.”

Goodman called McKenzie’s actions ‘shocking.’

When Goodman spoke to Stewart-Sperry he said her participation as an aider and abettor also resulted in her receiving the sentence for first-degree murder. He called her actions ‘cold-blooded and callous.’

Goodman noted neither McKenzie nor Stewart-Sperry will be released before December 2047. They must provide DNA samples and will have a lifetime ban on possessing, owning or carrying weapons. They also cannot contact various members of the Pierzchala family.

“I am sorry for your loss,” Goodman said to Pierzchala’s family. “I share in your grief. Hopefully this will provide some measure of closure for you.”

OPP responds

Following the verdict on Thursday, the OPP released a statement on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and the Pierzchala family.

“The conclusion of this trial has weighed heavily on all of us. This verdict is an important step as we focus on moving forward with continuing the important work Greg started and contributing to the everlasting impact he had on so many people, personally and professionally. We remain united in our advocacy for bail reform and maintain our absolute, unwavering support for officers who risk their lives daily. We would like to thank the investigative team, the Crown Attorneys and all involved for their tireless efforts,” the statement reads, in part.

Court documents show McKenzie had initially been denied bail in a previous case in December 2021, as he awaited trail in Hamilton on multiple assault and weapons related charges. The decision was reviewed and he was granted bail in June 2022 under strict conditions.

After the verdict

Some of the lawyers involved in the case appeared briefly outside the courthouse following the decision.

“We want to thank the jury who worked hard on behalf of this community to ensure that justice was done,” Crown Prosecutor Fraser McCracken said.

“We want to thank the Ontario Provincial Police and other police services who worked long and hard hours to ensure that an outstanding job was done on this case. We want to thank all members of the public who rendered assistance at the scene. Mostly though, our thoughts are with Greg Pierzchala, his friends, his family, his colleagues – the impact on them is not lost on us,” McCracken said.

Stewart-Sperry’s lawyer also spoke to members of the media.

“We’re disappointed, obviously,” Scott Reid, Stewart-Sperry’s lawyer, said.

“We thought there was a reasonable doubt, but the jury worked hard as they always do in these cases. They thought about it. They served the administration of justice well, as juries do. [We’re] disappointed. [Stewart-Sperry] will take some time to digest it, as will we all.”

He said it is far too early in the process to know if Stewart-Sperry is planning to appeal the decision.