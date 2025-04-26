2 people in hospital after 3-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in the city’s downtown core that injured two drivers and closed several roadways late Friday night.
Police say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Cherry Street and Mill Street, when one of the vehicles allegedly struck a pole.
One driver was rushed to hospital via trauma run, while a second male driver was later transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote to social media.
As a result, multiple road closures were previously in effect including:
- Southbound Cherry Street at Eastern Avenue
- Eastbound Front Street at Trinity Street
- Northbound Cherry Street at Mill Street
- Westbound Front Street at Cooperage Street
However shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police noted all roads have since reopened.