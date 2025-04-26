2 people in hospital after 3-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto

One of three vehicles involved in collision late Friday night on April 25, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in the city’s downtown core that injured two drivers and closed several roadways late Friday night.

Police say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Cherry Street and Mill Street, when one of the vehicles allegedly struck a pole.

One driver was rushed to hospital via trauma run, while a second male driver was later transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police wrote to social media.

As a result, multiple road closures were previously in effect including:

Southbound Cherry Street at Eastern Avenue

Eastbound Front Street at Trinity Street

Northbound Cherry Street at Mill Street

Westbound Front Street at Cooperage Street

However shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police noted all roads have since reopened.