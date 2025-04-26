3 people in their 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing near Bremner and Lower Simcoe

Toronto police say three men in their 20s have been rushed to hospital after an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.
In a post shared to social media, police say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street following reports of an altercation.
Officers say all victims were transported to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as wearing dark clothing.
The investigation is ongoing but anyone with information is asked to come forward.