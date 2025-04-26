3 people in their 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing near Bremner and Lower Simcoe

Multiple people were transported to hospital by Toronto paramedics following reports of a stabbing downtown (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say three men in their 20s have been rushed to hospital after an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.

In a post shared to social media, police say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street following reports of an altercation.

Officers say all victims were transported to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing but anyone with information is asked to come forward.