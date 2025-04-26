Driver in 20s suffers ‘serious injuries’ after 3-vehicle crash in North York: police

The three vehicle collision near Downsview park that left a man in his 20s seriously injured on Friday April 25, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man in his 20s is seriously injured following a three-vehicle collision near Downsview park late Friday night, police say.

In a post shared to social media, Toronto police say the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Keele Street and Downsview Park Boulevard.

Officials say the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, two road closures were previously in effect from Northbound Keele Street at George Butchart Drive to Southbound Keele Street at Downsview Park Boulevard.

However, just before 1 a.m. police confirmed all roads have since reopened.