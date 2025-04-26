‘No injuries’ after car slams into downtown hydro pole, fire crews on scene

Emergency crews are investigating the scene of a collision where a car reportedly slammed into a hydro pole early Saturday afternoon.
In a post shared to social media, Toronto police say the incident happened shortly after noon in the area of Major Street and Harbord Street, just west from the University of Toronto.
Police confirm the impact brought down the hydro pole on the north side of the sidewalk.
Fire crews are on scene, as they work to clear the debris.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2025
