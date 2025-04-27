29-year-old man critically injured after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigating a hit and run incident in Etobicoke on Saturday April 27, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating a reported hit-and-run incident that left one man critically injured in Etobicoke, early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police say they were called to the area of Evans Avenue and Royal York Road just before 2:25 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police say the driver of the vehicle struck the pedestrian near the intersection and did not remain at the scene. They add that the vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Evans Avenue.

The victim, police say, was rushed to a trauma centre with “life-threatening injuries.”

At this time, no description of the suspect or their vehicle has been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with relevant security or dash came footage or additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.