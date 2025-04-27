Firefighter hospitalized after four-alarm brush fire ignites in Scarborough, officials say

Fire crews on scene at a four-alarm brush fire in Scarborough on April 27. (CTV News Toronto)

A firefighter was transported to hospital after a four-alarm brush fire ignited in northeastern Scarborough, officials say.

In a post shared to social media, police say they were called to the area of Plug Hat Road and Beare Road shortly after 12 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews did not say what caused the fire, but in an update on Sunday afternoon, they said it was mainly farmland that was burning.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for heat-related injuries.

The fire was upgraded from a three-alarm fire to a four-alarm just before 2:15 p.m. to “accommodate resource needs,” Toronto Fire Services said in a social media post. Officials say they received support from Pickering and Oshawa crews, who provided “mutual aid (tankers).”

The water supply in the remote area posed a challenge, according to fire crews, as there was a shortage of hydrants in the remote area.

As operations continue, several roads are currently closed including the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue and Beare Road between Steeles and Old Finch avenues.

The investigation is ongoing and police are advising drivers to “expect traffic delays” and “consider alternate routes.”