Four-alarm brush fire prompts several road closures in Scarborough, crews on scene

Several roads are closed after a large brush fire ignited in northeastern Scarborough, Toronto police say.

In a post shared to social media, police say they were called to the area of Plug Hat Road and Beare Road shortly after 12 p.m. for reports of a fire.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze, but officials note police and fire crews are on scene and responding to the situation.

In addition, officials say they are receiving support from Pickering and Oshawa crews who are providing “mutual aid (tankers).”

In an update just before 2:15 p.m., Toronto Fire Services said the fire has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire “to accommodate resource needs.”

As operations continue, several roads are currently closed including the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue and Beare Road between Steeles and Old Finch avenues.

The investigation is ongoing and police are advising drivers to “expect traffic delays” and “consider alternate routes.”

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates...