Man in 20s suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigating a hit and run incident in Etobicoke on Saturday April 27, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating a reported hit-and-run incident that left one man seriously injured in Etobicoke, early Sunday morning.

In a post to social media, police say they were called to area of Evans Avenue and Royal York Road just after 2 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they revealed the driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

The victim, who police identified as a man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with “life-threatening injuries.”

At this time, no description of the suspect or their vehicle has been released.

Evans Avenue and Royal York Road remains closed from all directions, as police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.