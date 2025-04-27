Man injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigating after reports of a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday April 27, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say they have arrested one man after a stabbing in the city’s west end, early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of The Queensway and Royal York Road shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who was rushed to a trauma centre. Paramedics say his injuries are believed to be “serious” and “possibly-life threatening.”

The suspect, who police did not identify, remains in custody at the scene, officials say.

Speaking to CP24’s Melissa Duggan, Jackie, a nearby resident said she was “shocked” to learn the news, adding that “this isn’t what happens for domestic arguments.”

It’s still unclear what prompted the incident but police note the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story, more updates to come...