Victim dies in hospital following stabbing in Etobicoke, suspect arrested

CP24's Melissa Duggan on scene with the latest updates from police and residents following an early morning stabbing outside a motel.

One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning stabbing in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

Speaking to members of the media on Sunday, Duty Inspector Todd Jocko said police were called to the area of The Queensway and Royal York Road shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, he says officers located a male victim with stab wounds who was rushed to a hospital.

Previously, Toronto paramedics said his injuries were believed to be “serious” and “possibly-life threatening.” Now, Jocko confirms the victim has “succumb to their injuries.”

The suspect, who police did not identify, remains in custody.

“There is no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community,” Jocko noted.

One resident, speaking to CP24’s Melissa Duggan, said she was “shocked” to learn the news, adding that “this isn’t what happens for domestic arguments.”

It’s still unclear what prompted the incident but police did note the investigation is in its “early stages” and they are actively seeking information from witnesses.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call investigators at 416-808-220.