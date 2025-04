A fire truck is seen in this file photo in Toronto.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in East York on Monday morning.

Police say the fire broke out at a building on Thorncliffe Park Drive, near Overlea Boulevard, at around 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and emergency services are on the scene.

Thorncliffe Park Drive is down to one lane near the scene of the fire.