Ontario premier urges Canadians to ‘fight like we’ve never fought before’ against Trump

Premier Doug Ford is urging Canadians to “band together” and “fight like we’ve never fought before” against U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats amid the president’s renewed calls for Canada to become the “51st state.”

Speaking at The Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets Conference in Toronto on Monday morning, Ford told the crowd that the uncertainty created by Trump is hurting workers and businesses in Ontario and throughout the country.

“Folks we have two choices here as a collective country,” Ford said.

“We either all band together and support each other or we sit back and get rolled over by President Trump with a cement mixer. That’s option one. Option two, we all fight like we’ve never fought before. I take option two. We will never roll over. We will never, ever be the 51st state, and I can tell you, Canada will never be for sale.”

Ford’s comments came shortly after Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to once again push for Canada to join the U.S. as Canadians head to the polls to elect a new prime minister.

“Good luck to the great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Ford has repeatedly appeared on U.S. networks in recent months, speaking out against Trump’s tariffs and threats to make Canada the 51st state.

“Over the last few months, we’ve also seen the turmoil and chaos… in the markets and elsewhere that had resulted from President Trump’s tariffs and the economic uncertainty he has created,” Ford said Monday.

“Nothing is worse than uncertainty… there is one person that is causing these problems.”