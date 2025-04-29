Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 teen injured, 15-year-old suspect in custody

A 17-year-old has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at an apartment building in Toronto’s northwest, police say.
It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 29, 2025
Lawrence Ave. & Weston Rd. area
12:28 a.m
- Officers responded to a shooting call inside an apartment building
- Male victim, 17, was located who had been shot
- Transported to hospital with serious injuries
- Suspect in custody
- Ongoing Investigation#GO879732
^vs
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but in a post on social media, police described the injuries as “serious.”
Police say a 15-year-old suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.