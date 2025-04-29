ADVERTISEMENT

News

Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 teen injured, 15-year-old suspect in custody

By Codi Wilson

Published

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A 17-year-old has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at an apartment building in Toronto’s northwest, police say.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but in a post on social media, police described the injuries as “serious.”

Police say a 15-year-old suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.