3 people injured after being ‘struck by drywall’ in Toronto

Three people sustained injuries after being struck by drywall in Toronto late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue shortly after 3:45 p.m. for reports of several pedestrians being struck by the material.

Officers say a man in his 40s, and two women in their 50s and 60s sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They add that the women were taken to the hospital as a result.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an industrial accident, adding that the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

About 20 minutes earlier, a woman in her 30s was critically injured from a downed tree branch. In this incident, police said high winds caused the branch to break.